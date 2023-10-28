Keyamo negotiates direct flight resumption to U.S

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, is on a working visit to Houston, Texas, United States of America, on his ongoing quest to solicit investors for the Aviation industry.

The Minister was a guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect that was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston, Texas, where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner and his team members.

In a statement by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, it was stated that at the epoch meeting attended by some eminent members of the Nigerian community.

Keyamo discussed issues of bilateral relationship regarding the resumption of direct flights from the US to Nigeria.

“I spoke with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria“, the Minister informed.

“Another interesting diplomatic consideration the two envoys looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston,” the minister was quoted to have said.

The Mayor, Sylvester Turner, visited Nigeria sometime early this year, 2023, to initiate discussions on the possibility of having a mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship of the United Airlines flights resumption and the opening of the Nigerian Consulate in Houston.

The visit also saw the Minister touring the developing Aerospace of the city in Elington, “during my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast developing Aerospace of the city in Elington. I met Arturo Machuca, Director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spacesport and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us around the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace”.