Caverton is a game changer in aviation industry, says Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has described Caverton Helicopters’ Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) as a game changer and capable of taking the Nigerian aviation industry to a greater height.

The minister said this on Friday during a state of the art facility tour of the Caverton Aviation Training Center at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking in response to what he saw at the facilities, the minister described the company as “one of the clear deliverables that I promised to support, in my maiden speech upon inauguration.”

Read also: Keyamo seeks master plan for five international airports

Caverton Helicopters, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG), a listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was established with an aim to be a leading player in the Nigerian aviation sector.

Pleased with the company’s performance, Keyamo said his coming was a testimony to reason he was persuaded. “I now know why I was persuaded to come.”

While lauding Caverton Helicopters, Keyamo said, “When you are good, you want everybody to come and see you and look at what you are doing.

“I am convinced with what I saw on ground. The facilities are fantastic and has definitely put Nigerian Aviation Industry on the global map.

“I pray for you to continue to grow. It is not only you but, I must say, you have challenged us. Caverton is one of developed local industries that can attract foreign investors to Nigeria. Well done,” the minister said.

Olabode Makanjuola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COSG while welcoming the minister, described his visit to the Caverton facility as a privilege.

“Caverton Helicopters, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group, has established itself as a leading player in the Nigerian aviation sector. With a presence on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and complemented by Caverton Marine Limited, a renowned boat builder and vessel operator, our group has been at the forefront of driving growth and innovation in these respective industries,” Makanjuola said.

Read also: Airline operators laud Keyamo over suspension of Nigeria Air project, others

“Honourable Minister, your presence here today signifies your commitment and dedication to the development and progress of the aviation sector. We are confident that under your leadership, the industry will experience remarkable advancements and achieve new milestones. Your expertise and vision will undoubtedly guide us in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities that lie ahead.

“As a company deeply entrenched in the aviation and marine sectors, we understand the importance of collaboration and partnerships in driving progress. We believe that by fostering strong relationships between the public and private sectors, we can collectively work towards creating an enabling environment for growth and investment.

“Caverton’s facilities have been designed to meet the highest industry standards. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a highly skilled workforce, we are well-equipped to support and contribute to the vision of a robust and sustainable aviation industry. We are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards, prioritizing innovation, and ensuring the efficient operation of our services.

“Today’s visit is a testament to our shared goal of advancing the aviation industry. As a visionary Leader, we are excited to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration. Together, we can develop strategies that will enhance the safety, efficiency, and profitability of the aviation sector, ultimately benefiting the Nigerian people and the broader economy,” Makanjuola further said.

Rotimi Makanjuola, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) who gave a brief presentation on what Caverton Helicopters is all about, said the specialised aviation company with operations experience of 20 years, operates, asides Lagos, in Port Harcourt, Warri and has a base in Cameroon.

While noting that main reason of the tour was seeing the MRO, Makanjuola said, “We do our maintenance and repairs by ourselves. The only thing we don’t do is the engine, which is done in Canada,” he said adding that the company also handles a lot of trainings.

Read also: Shettima, Keyamo, Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, others in court for judgment

Highlights of Friday’s facility tour of the minister included the visit to the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and the signing of Simulator units of the aviation company as well as presentation of certificate of Honourary Captain of the AW139 Helicopter to the minister by the Managing Director of the company, Captain Ibrahim Bello.