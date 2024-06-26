Kenya’s Ruto withdraws controversial tax bill amid protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced Wednesday afternoon from the State House in Nairobi that he is withdrawing the controversial 2024 finance bill.

The bill had triggered massive nationwide protests over the past two weeks, which turned deadly on Tuesday.

According to Amnesty International, at least 23 people were killed and more than 300 injured during the demonstrations.

President Ruto stated that he had “reflected” and listened “keenly” to the voices of the Kenyan people. He conceded to their demands and confirmed that he would not sign the bill into law.

“The people have spoken,” Ruto declared, emphasising that the government has heard the public’s calls for concessions.

The contentious bill aimed to raise $2.7 billion in revenue to alleviate national debt and reduce borrowing.

However, critics argued that corruption and greed among politicians had drained the economy and that ordinary citizens should not bear the burden of rectifying the financial mismanagement.