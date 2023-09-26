Kemi Ajumobi wins Smart Stewards award for excellence in media

Kemi Ajumobi, Associate Editor, BusinessDay, was recently presented a Smart Stewards award for excellence in media, empowering women through financial knowledge and economic dependence.

Smart Stewards is a financial advisory firm dedicated to helping their clients make smart financial decisions and achieve their goals to build wealth. Their team of seasoned coaches bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in various financial subject matters through courses, webinars, and trainings, and they boast of a vibrant community that encourages accountability.

As part of their annual Smart Stewards Summit this year, they hosted an enchanting Gala Night at Radisson Blu Ikeja, themed Harmony & Heights, an evening dedicated to honouring and celebrating individuals who stand as guiding lights across the seven mountains of influence and in diverse spheres of influence that shape the world.

Read also: ElectHER expands women empowerment beyond politics

“Kemi is the embodiment of excellence, and her contributions have made an indelible mark in at least one of the seven mountains of influence, media. It was indeed an honour to have her come to receive the award celebrating her achievements for excellence in media, empowering women through financial knowledge and economic dependence” Sola Adesakin, Founder, Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited and member, Forbes Coaches Council said.

In her acceptance speech, Ajumobi said the recognition is a testament to resilience, strength, and unwavering spirit. She reinstated that it is a reminder that when women are empowered with knowledge and independence, they are able to unlock the limitless potential that lies within them, creating a ripple effect of positive change that reverberates through families, communities, and nations.

For her, this award not only honours her work, but serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we all share in creating a more equitable world.

“This award is not a destination, it is a reminder of the work that lies ahead. I must continue to amplify the voices of women, and continually use my platforms to empower and uplift women regardless of their background or circumstances.” Kemi stated.