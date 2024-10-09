Kefas deepens free education in Taraba, distributes school items to pupils

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has said that over 100,000 school uniforms, bags and sandals, among other items, are ready and will soon be released to some schools for distribution to pupils and students across the State

The governor stated this during a meeting with Principals and Head Teachers at the Gymnasium Hall of the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the State Capital.

Reiterating the commitment of his Administration to continue with his free education policy for the benefit of the younger generation, the governor stated that the running cost of schools would also be reviewed upward for optimum performance.

He noted that he was working tirelessly with Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to improve the physical security of the schools to ensure a safe environment for learning, even as he assured primary school teachers in the state of the payment of their salary arrears before December 2024

The governor further directed the State Ministry of Education to set up a Committee to work out modalities to promote deserving teachers.

Earlier, Augustina Godwin, the Commissioner for Education, said that with the efforts and commitment of Governor Agbu Kefas in the education sector, the State had moved from an educational disadvantaged to an educationally competing State.

She said schools in the State had witnessed a significant increase in school enrollment as a result of the free and compulsory education policy of the governor.

While assuring that the Education Ministry would remain committed to supporting the governor’s vision, the Commissioner pleaded for the implementation of Teachers’ promotions to boost their morale.

