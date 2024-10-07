Taraba teachers plead for payment of arrears as ex-governor battles EFCC

Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State.

…Makinde pledges to pay N70,000 minimum wage

As Darius Ishaku, former governor of Taraba State, battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clear himself over alleged N27 billion fraud, teachers in Taraba State have pleaded with Governor Agbu Kefas to pay them four months’ outstanding salaries the ex-governor owed them before the end of his administration

Nathan Solomom, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Taraba State Chapter, echoed the teachers voices while speaking at the occasion of the 2024 edition of the World Teachers’ Day (WTD), held weekend at the Union’s Secretariat in Jalingo, the State Capital..

Nathan stressed that if Governor Agbu Kefas paid the inherited arrears, it would reduce financial pressure on teachers in the State and they would be encouraged to put in their best as they serve in their various areas of primary assignment

He however commended Governor Agbu Kefas for doing so much towards advancing the education sector of the state within the short time he had being in office, noting that the mind blowing projects executed by the governor in the state had started yielding valuable fruits

Solomon particularly identified the free education policy at both primary and secondary school levels and the reduction of tuition fees of tertiary institutions in the State by 50% in the State, saying the policies have significantly increased students enrolment and reduced the financial burden faced by many families across the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his Administration will commence the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage once the issue of consequential salary adjustment has been addressed.

This was as the governor announced the extension of the N25,000 wage award to workers and N15,000 wage award to pensioners by another three months.

The extension, the governor noted, was to cover the period that the negotiation on the consequential adjustment would last, noting that the payment of the wage award would stop upon the conclusion of negotiations to effectively implement the minimum wage.

Governor Makinde made this announcement during the 2024 World Teachers’ Day Celebration with the theme: “Valuing Teachers’ Voices Towards a New Social Contract for Education,” held at the NUT (ENDWELL) Model College Sports Complex, Owode Housing Estate, Apata, Ibadan.

“On the minimum wage, negotiation will start next week and we will pay the N70,000 minimum wage. But the consequential adjustment is about to be negotiated. The NLC and our team will sit down to discuss it”, he said.

