Keep moulding world-class leaders, Seplat Energy, JV partners urged

…As Edo-based school emerges 2023 PEARLs Quiz champion

Seplat Energy and its Joint Venture Partners have been urged to continue to mould credible world-class leaders through the annual Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders (PEARLs) Quiz Competition.

Edo and Delta State Governments gave the call during the finals of the 2023 edition of Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz Competition held at the Southernend Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

Read also: Seplat Energy’s relocation to WTC reinforces centre’s reputation as business destination

The event, which witnessed students from various participating schools from both states, saw Don Bosco Science Academy, Ekpoma, Edo State, emerge the 2O23 Champion of the quiz, receiving N10million award, with the participating students received N100,000 each.

Saviour Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State came second position with N5 million award while each of the participating students got N75,000.

Hollywood International Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State emerged third position with N3million while the participating students were awarded N50,000 each.

Ten thousand naira consolatory prize was given to each of the students of Divine Providence Centre, Edo State for participating in the competition.

Both state governments poured encomiums on the company and its partners for their continuous commitment to providing a platform for the improvement of education in their host states.

Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State, represented by Kingsley Emuh, secretary to the state government (SSG), commended the oil giant’s educational initiative and urged other companies operating in the two states to emulate Seplat Energy.

He enumerated the numerous policies of the state government towards the development of education in the state and assured that by next year, there would be more Delta schools participating in the quiz.

Joan Oviawe, Edo State Commissioner for Education, represented by Edwin Osawe, director of Policy, Standard Regulation, harped on the need for the continuity of the programmme.

Oluwaseyi Orimoloye, a representative of the NNPCL, NEPL CCD Department (Joint venture partner), in his speech, said: “What we have here isn’t just another run-of-the-mill quiz competition; it’s a transformative journey from the Millennium Development Goals to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our aim is to produce exceptional, intelligent students who will shape the future.This year’s competition covers a wide range of topics, from street signs to traditional mathematics and much more. It’s not just intellectually stimulating; it also fosters healthy educational competition among the students.

“I must take a moment to extend our gratitude to Seplat Energy for consistently championing initiatives like this competition, which promote teamwork and bring together students from our operational environment.This competition is not just a simple contest; it is a crucial part of our educational journey. Therefore, we must pledge our continuous support and commitment to the students in our operational areas through all the educational initiatives presented by Seplat JV.”

He urged parents and guardians to support and guide the young talents, asserting that “Together we can produce Okonjo Iwealas in our societies, and another global winner of the World Mathematics Competition, and more productive leaders in our midst.”

On his part, Ayodele Olatunde, managing director, Seplat West, Seplat Energy, described the initiative as unique and true embodiment of corporate social responsibility.

‘”It’s about using this initiative to promote and reward academic excellence among secondary schools in our host states. However, it’s about more than just academic achievement; it’s about fostering values, principles, and a sense of purpose in our young talents,” Olatunde said.

Read also: NNPC, Edo, Delta laud Seplat Energy investment in capacity building for teachers

He assured that the programme would build the foundation of knowledge, skill and confidence that the competition fosters even as he apreciated the commitment on all the parties involved.

Chioma Afe, director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, had earlier disclosed that in this year’s competition, 510 schools took the online test, and 139 schools qualified for the knockout stages.

She said that in the past 11 years, the programme had directly impacted 57,575 students in both states.

“The PEARLs competition is our educational CSI programme aimed at rewarding academic excellence in both Delta and Edo States,” Afe said.