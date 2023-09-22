NNPC, Edo, Delta laud Seplat Energy’s investment in capacity building for teachers

Management of the NNPC E&P, Edo and Delta State Governments on Wednesday lauded the authorities of Seplat Energy Plc for its investment in capacity building for teachers in the past four years.

Some benefiting teachers also commended the energy giant for impacting positively on their educational profession.

The commendations were made at the flag off of the fourth edition of Seplat JV Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) workshop for over 350 teachers in Edo/Delta states in Benin City.

Speaking at the workshop, Owunari Levi, adviser, Community Relations of NNPC E&P said that the programme was one of the organisation’s

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Owunari said the initiatives was designed to provide and build the capacity of Teachers residing within the NNPC E&P Limited/SEPLAT operational communities.

He added that the programme was also initiated to promote quality education in Nigeria through the training of secondary school teachers in critical thinking, leadership and improving their competence to teach students through the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) methodology.

On his part, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Rose Ezewu noted that Seplat had over the years fulfilled its Corporate Social Responsibility in education sector in Edo and Delta states.

Ezewu, represented by Ighavbota Winifred, director of Schools, said it was not in doubt that Seplat had in its efforts and commitment contributed to noble projects in enhancing and sustaining the quality of education in both states.

She added that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration, had, under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary, launched ‘Education is not a Scam campaign’ to disabuse the mind of students on the wrong notion that ‘education was a scam.’

While lauding the programme, she, however, called on other corporate organisations as well as public-spirited and well-meaning individuals to key into Public Private Partnership Initiative in improving the education sector.

In her remarks, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Joan Oviawe commended the Seplat Energy Plc for its numerous educational programmes in the state.

Oviawe represented by Ero Ugiagbe, Functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the corporate social responsibility programmes of Seplat have helped a great deal to complement the state government investment and reforms in education especially in the area of technology.

Earlier, in her speech, Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, said over 350 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo/Delta were participating in the empowerment programme.

Afe said that the initiative was conceived during the COVID-19 period to surmount the challenges the epidemic posed to education.

She further said that secondary school teachers in public and private schools in the company’s host States were open to benefiting from the laudable programme.

She added that the STEP initiative by Seplat Energy was to build teachers’ competencies and to teach the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) model of learning to secondary school students to drive creative thinking.

Afe also said that the initiative allows for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education where Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics are equal contributors to the process of learning.

“Seplat Energy Corporate Social Responsibility is hinged on improving our host communities, looking at the issues and areas where they have challenges. So, we looked at the challenges that are economic, social and the ones that will drive the SDG goals.

“We identify five areas of health, education, youth empowerment, access to energy and safe motherhood programme.

“We are improving the education ecosystem with focus on teachers, infrastructure and students. All these are embedded in the Step Programme for teachers as well as the steam project,” Afe said.

According to her, every year, about 350 teachers are selected for the empowerment programme through the Ministry of Education in Edo and Delta.