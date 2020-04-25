Kanye West is officially a BILLIONAIRE: Forbes says rapper is worth $1.26bn

Kanye West has officially joined the billionaires club.

A Forbes Magazine article published Friday reveals how the rapper recently provided documents to the publication, giving them an ‘authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.’ to prove the feat.

However, the article notes that West was left unhappy with their research and findings – stating that he believes his net worth to be around $3.3 billion, rather than the $1.26 billion they have estimated.

‘It’s not a billion,’ West allegedly texted the publication Thursday night. ‘It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.’

West follows sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, 22, who was named by Forbes as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire for the second year in a row.

The rapper was said to be unhappy when his name was left out of the rich list earlier this month.

Per the report, West’s team provided statements that showed the rapper has $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in ‘buildings and improvements’ and $21 million in land.

Adidas Yeezy, the fashion collaboration between the rapper and the German sportswear brand, has a revenue worth of around $1.3 billion – making West around $140 million from sales just last year.

The article suggests West has been eager to prove his financial status for some time, noting that he had previously claimed to be a billionaire during an appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

‘When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,” dad-of-four Kanye told the audience.