Kano to invest N162mn purchase of livestock breeding equipment

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, has awarded two contracts totaling over N162 million for the supply of chopping machines and materials for crop residues utilization.

While a contract worth N866 million was awarded for the supply of 200 crop residue chopping machines, a separate one in the sum of over N76 million was awarded for the supply of assorted crop residue utilization materials.

Crop residues are ‘farm wastes’ that become available as livestock feeds after crops have been harvested. These residues include stalks, straw, leaves, and seed pods. They are distinct from agricultural by-products which are generated when crops are processed.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad who made this known shortly after signing the contract stated that the idea behind this intervention is to use resources available within farms to create jobs and enhance agricultural productivity.

“For instance, you see that rice and wheat production in Kano is increasing but the utilization of straw from these products is still minimal, with most farmers burning them to prepare the land for dry season farming. This has implications on soil health and loss of organic carbon causes global warming”.

“However, the straw can be treated with urea and fed to livestock to achieve reasonable weight gains”.

“So, we will identify 1,000 unemployed youth, group them into 200 production hubs around irrigation schemes and support each group with the chopping machines and materials, so that they can produce and sell the crop residues for profit”, he explained.

“In essence, engaging the youths in this activity aims to maximize the use of agricultural resources, improve livestock productivity and increase income generation in our rural communities”.

Furthermore, Ibrahim said the crop residue utilization initiative would consolidate the KSADP’s intended cattle fattening, small ruminant fattening, and small ruminant reproduction schemes, which are expected to create employment opportunities for about 4,000 women and youth.

Contracts for the supply of the crop residue machines and materials were awarded to Triomed Supplies and General Enterprises Ltd. and M-2 international Ltd. after National Competitive Bidding was held a few weeks ago.