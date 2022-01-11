Kano to immunise 3.6m children in new anti-polio campaign

The Kano State government plans to immunise 3.6 million children this January as it flagged off a campaign against polio.

The state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated that the 3.6 million children would be immunised against the disease in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) campaign of his administration.

According to him, the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunisation personnel would go from house to house to immunise children below five years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the maternal newborn and child health week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children”, he said”.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this at Ungogo local government while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW campaign.

He explained that the government was committed to providing adequate health care services to the people. “We should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal in the hospitals across the state.”

The governor appreciated the Federal Government, local government chairmen, Emirate Councils and development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the hard-fought gains and urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the e exercise.

The commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, on his part, urged parents to cooperate with immunisation personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.