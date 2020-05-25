Kano releases 294 prison inmates in the spirit of Sallah celebration

In compliance with the directive of the Federal Government geared at reducing the overcrowding of inmates in the Correctional facilities across the country, occasioned by the rising incidence of Covid-19 pandemic, Kano State government has released 294 inmates of the Goron-Dutse Correctional Centre.

The release of the prisoners, who are mostly convicted inmates, was effected Sunday at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to coincide with the celebration of this year’s Eid-Fitir.

Goron-Dutse Correctional Centre, one of the two prisons in the state, is located in the ancient district of Kano City and is known to be overstretched presently with mostly awaiting inmates.

Speaking while presiding over the release of the prisoners, Governor Ganduje, said the move was influenced by a recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all governors to decongest the Correctional Centres, as part of the measures aimed at ensuring that social distancing protocol was observed in the face of the ravaging Covid-19.

“I am glad to be here today to carry out the directive of Mr President, concerning the decongestion of Correctional Centres across the country, as a way of strengthening social distancing protocol in our prisons. In line with this directive, we are releasing a total 294 inmates based on the recommendation of the State Chief Judge and Grand Khadi.

“I can well describe today, as a day of happiness for all of us, I mean the government and people of the state, as well as all the inmates that are being released today. We hope that you will be of good character in your life henceforth.

“For those of you who are still going to remain here, I am advising that you should continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols. Wash your hands with soap and running water, use of sanitiser is necessary and the use of face masks,” the governor cautioned.

In his remarks, before the prisoners were released, the comptroller of the Goron-Dutse Correctional Centre, Magaji Ahmad Abdullahi, commended the state government for the gesture, which according to him would go a long way in reducing overcrowding in the prison.

Abdullahi, particularly, thank Governor Ganduje for the recent donation of a 30-hectare piece of land to the Federal Government for the construction of a modern Correctional Centre, noting that work at the new prison now stood at 90 percent completion.

The comptroller also commended other efforts of the governor concerning the upgrading of the one of the NCS’ Satellite Centres to in Karaye, and Farinruwa to full-fledged ‘Custodian Centre’.

Governor Ganduje, who performed the task of releasing the inmates immediately after observing the usual Eid-Prayer at Kofar Mata Eid Ground, was accompanied by the deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, among other top government functionaries.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji and the Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, both respectively, provided more insight into some of the measures put in place by the government of the state in making the state more secured.

All the released inmates were each given the sum of N5,000 to be used as transport money to their destinations