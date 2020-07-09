Kano Internal Revenue Service gets new executive chairman

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of a new executive chairman for the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), in a reorganization aimed at boosting the performance of the internal revenue generation agency.

The new chairman is Abdurrazak Datti Salihi, who is replacing Bala Muhammad Inuwa that acted in the capacity of an executive chairman, until the new appointment.

A statement issued from the office of the Kano State Governor which was made available to BusinessDay on Thursday in Kano, says the appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the governor thanked the immediate past chairman of the agency for a wonderful performance within the short time spent in the office and called on the new appointee to improve on the recordset.

“We are delighted for his courage and dedication to KIRS while captaining the ship as Acting Chairman from March this year to date. I wish to charge the new chairman to improve on this outstanding record.

“All eyes will be on you in this period when we need to boost internal revenue generation as a result of the exigency of the moment brought about by the COVID -19 pandemic”, the governor stated in the statement.

The statement noted that the former chairman, Bala, who doubled as Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), as well as the Acting Executive Chairman of KIRS, would continue on his substantive Managing Director position at KASCO.

The new chairman Salihi is an experienced financial analyst, who is a Chartered Accountant, and a Certified Tax Accountant, with over 20-year experience in financial management in both the banking and private sector.

Until his appointment, Salihi was the Director, State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), of the Kano State Ministry of Finance.

He holds different professional positions, among them, are, he was a Director Personal Income Tax (PIT), Kano State Internal Revenue Service.

He was Head of Finance/Regional Accountant, Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Kano Zonal office, Manager, Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative and Rural Development Bank (NACRDB), in Sokoto state and Head of Finance of the same bank, amongst many other positions he held.

Governor Ganduje called on the new Executive Chairman to work hard and work closely with the staff so as to move the place forward for the overall development of the state.