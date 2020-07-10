Ganduje names new chair of KIRS

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Abdurrazak Datti Salihi as the new executive chairman for Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) in a re-organisation aimed at boosting the performance of the agency. Salihi replaces Bala Muhammad Inuwa

A statement from the office of the Kano state governor made available to BusinessDay on Thursday said the appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, the governor thanked the immediate past chairman of the agency for his performance within time spent in office and called on the new appointee to improve on the record set.

“We are delighted for his courage and dedication to KIRS while captaining the ship as acting chairman from March this year to date. I wish to charge the new chairman to improve on this outstanding record.

The governor charged the new chairman, saying “all eyes will be on you in this period when we need to boost internal revenue generation as a result of the exigency of the moment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The statement noted that the former chairman, Bala, who doubled as managing director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), would continue on his substantive managing director position at KASCO.

The new chairman Salihi is an experienced financial analyst, a chartered accountant, and a certified tax accountant, with over 20 years of experience in financial management in both the banking and private sector.

Until his appointment, Salihi was the director of, State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), of the Kano State ministry of finance.