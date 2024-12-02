Kano DisCo to install 4,000 free prepaid meters

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (Kano DisCo) has announced the commencement of the installation of 4,000 free prepaid meters for its customers as part of a significant move to enhance service delivery and promote transparency in billing.

The KEDCO management, in a statement on Friday, said the meter installation would be done under the Meter Acquisition Fund initiative introduced by the Federal Government.

The company said it had engaged approved meter vendors to provide and install the meters.

“In continuous efforts to close the metering gap, KEDCO has commenced metering its Band A and B customers under the Meter Acquisition Fund initiative, introduced by the Federal Government.

“Under this initiative, KEDCO has engaged approved Meter Asset Providers to provide and install over 4000 meters to customers across the franchise area,” the management stated.

The MAF is a programme approved and overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for meters to be deployed to customers as a strategy to complement other ongoing metering projects to close the metering gap swiftly.

“Meters deployed under this programme are free. KEDCO shall determine beneficiaries of this scheme, for the growth and sustainability of the power sector,” the statement concluded.

The free meter installation drive is being carried out in phases, with priority given to customers who have long been without meters or have faced persistent challenges with their billing systems. According to Kano DisCo officials, the project will reduce the number of estimated billings, a common source of frustration for electricity consumers in the region.

Kano DisCo also assured customers that the company would continue to engage with the communities to ensure seamless installation and avoid any inconveniences.

They called on residents to take advantage of the opportunity and provide the necessary support to the team responsible for the installation.

Installing prepaid meters is expected to significantly improve the company’s revenue generation and help reduce instances of energy theft, as customers will have direct control over their consumption.

With the rollout of this program, Kano DisCo hopes to expand the initiative in the coming months, aiming to meter all customers across its network, furthering efforts to modernize and digitise its services.

