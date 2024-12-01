Ivory towers in darkness: High electricity tariff threatens Nigerian universities’ growth

…Quality academic, research work at risk

For months, public universities across Nigeria have grappled with the debilitating effects of skyrocketing electricity tariffs, leaving teaching, research, and campus life in jeopardy.

Despite hosting faculties of engineering that produce graduates skilled in energy solutions, these institutions remain dependent on erratic grid electricity, unable to self-generate power on the scale required to sustain their operations.

For months, cries of despair have echoed from university management, staff, and students, as electricity bills have soared to unsustainable levels. Laboratories, libraries, lecture halls, and even residential hostels have been plunged into semi-darkness, compromising teaching, learning, and research activities.

In April, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) raised the tariff for ‘Band A’ consumers from N68 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to N225/kWh. Although a subsequent reduction in May brought the tariff down to N206.80/kWh, this adjustment has done little to alleviate the financial burden on the affected institutions, businesses and households.

This policy change has been implemented amid soaring inflation rates for food and other essential commodities, exacerbating the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians.

Consequently, consumers are grappling with an over 300 percent increase in their electricity costs, prompting widespread discontent.

The struggle of Nigerian universities

Many universities collectively report energy bills in the range of tens to hundreds of millions of naira monthly, which is unsustainable given their budgetary constraints.

Among the universities affected are the University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, University of Ibadan (UI), Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), University College Hospital Ibadan (UCH), and the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL).

At UNIBEN, the electricity bill soared from N80 million to an alarming N280 million monthly. The institution endured two months of darkness before paying N79 million to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo).

Similarly, LUTH/CMUL received a bill of N252 million for May but managed to pay only N49 million, leading to disconnection by Eko DisCo. Meanwhile, UNILORIN’s monthly electricity charges skyrocketed from N70 million to N230 million, leaving the institution struggling to cover the costs.

ABU Zaria recently appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu for intervention. The university revealed an annual electricity expense of N3.6 billion, translating to N300 million monthly, billed by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC). In a bulletin released last Friday, the institution said it has been disconnected from the national grid by KEDC due to unpaid bills.

“The University has been facing difficulty in footing the monthly electricity bills following increment in electricity tariffs early this year. ABU has been able to pay the sum of over one billion Naira electricity bills to the company since January this year, in addition to huge amount of money expended for diesel. This is even at the expense of the critical statutory functions of the University,” the bulletin reads in part.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) moved UI to Band A. The University management said the institution was paying over N80 million monthly for electricity, but with the increase in tariffs, it is expected to pay about N280 million monthly.

The students of the University recently protested the increase in electricity tariffs which resulted in the increase in school fees and power rationing on the campus.

Apart from the campus, the University College Hospital (UCH) has been disconnected twice this year by IBEDC over N495million debts.

For sixteen days, the hospital was in darkness before power was restored to the health facility.

The hospital was again disconnected early this month.

The Ibadan DisCo explained that it disconnected the hospital after failed attempts to engage with the facility’s management regarding the N495m debt, which had persisted for over six years.

Patients at the UCH staged a protest following the power cut at the facility in which nurses and doctors had to use lights from their smartphones to find their way around.

The protesters expressed concern that the lack of essential services had contributed to patients’ deaths.

Funmi Adetuyibi, UCH’s public relations officer, explained that the situation arose from the disconnection of power by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on 26th October 2024, adding that the hospital management has held several meetings with IBEDC regarding payment arrangements.

Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, UCH, had earlier said that the hospital was working on an independent power project to mitigate the effects of the new tariff.

“We have set up an energy committee headed by one of us that is interfacing with many companies, so, we are looking for companies or individuals that will do it for us at 0percent equity contributions at least, at the initial face, only for us to commit ourselves that we would be buying energy from them,” he said.

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors had recently warned that if the current billing system persists, 52 out of the 62 federal universities could face bankruptcy. Only 10 institutions, which have adopted solar energy systems, may survive the tariff hike. The vice-chancellors have also advocated for a special, concessionary electricity rate for universities to ensure their sustainability.

Students borne the brunt of the crisis

Students have expressed frustration at the poor state of facilities resulting from erratic power supply. Laboratory sessions are frequently canceled, and access to internet services is limited due to power outages.

A postgraduate student at University of Ibadan noted that “research has become a nightmare,” while others lament the diminished quality of education and living standards.

The erratic power supply on Nigerian campuses has prompted students’ protests across the country in recent months. From UNIBEN to UI, OAU and others.

“Our school fees have skyrocketed, yet we can’t enjoy stable power supply on campus,” lamented Olawale, a student of UI.

Another at UNILAG who doesn’t want to be named decried the lack of electricity during critical study hours: “This is not what we signed up for.”

Non-academic staff, who rely on electricity to carry out administrative duties, have also been affected.

Universities are finding it difficult to maintain their standing in global rankings, as research and innovation—key indicators—are stalling.

“How do we compete with our peers globally when we can’t even power basic lab equipment?” asked Nike Oladele, an education advocate.

Expressing his pain over the development, an undergraduate of UNIBEN, who simply gave his name as Peter, said: “The power outages on campus have seriously affected quality teaching and learning activities. Before now, we used to have some lectures in the night; many of us used to go to read in the library at night, but these are no longer happening because constant light is not guaranteed. Even in your room, you cannot do meaningful academic work at night as light is always not available.”

Kunle, an undergraduate at UNILAG, said: “The thing is affecting not only academic work, but our health. If you see how we sweat at night in our rooms, you will pity us. In a room that contains many people and there is no light to power the fans, on many occasions, we leave our door and window open, and that also creates another problem, as mosquitoes always feast on us. The suffering is getting too much.”

The way out

Experts have recommended several solutions to address the electricity crisis affecting Nigerian universities.

First, conducting energy audits is crucial for identifying and implementing sustainable and cost-effective power solutions, such as solar energy systems and microgrids. These renewable energy options can provide reliable electricity while reducing dependence on costly grid power.

Second, targeted government subsidies or funding for energy costs should be prioritised, particularly for research-intensive institutions whose activities depend heavily on consistent power supply. Such financial support could help alleviate the financial burden and sustain academic operations.

Lastly, universities need to adopt energy-efficient practices, including the installation of LED lights and modern, low-energy appliances. These measures not only conserve energy but also lower operating costs over time.

The crisis in Nigeria’s universities is a sobering reminder of the broader infrastructural challenges the nation faces. That institutions tasked with producing the next generation of engineers and scientists are themselves struggling to stay lit underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms.

Only a collective effort by university authorities, the government, and private sector stakeholders can restore these ivory towers to their former glory. Until then, the future of higher education in Nigeria remains shrouded in darkness.

