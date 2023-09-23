Kano: Curfew lifted, as locals lament hardship

After the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling, which resulted in the removal of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Kano State administration lifted the 24-hour curfew it had placed on the state.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was proclaimed the victor of the March 18 governorship election by the tribunal in its ruling on Wednesday.

The curfew was implemented to prevent the state’s collapse of law and order as a result of increased concern for a fight between supporters of opposing political parties.

The curfew was lifted on behalf of the state government by Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the state’s police public relations officer.

He said that Muhammed Usaini Gumel, the commissioner of police, announced the curfew had been removed after a comprehensive assessment of the situation by state security officials.

“We have received directives of the state government that the 24-hour curfew has been lifted and people can go about with their normal activities in town.” Kiyawa said.

“We want to use this medium to thank the good people of Kano in the last 24 hours for compliance with the directives. Of course, the good people of Kano have demonstrated concern and shown that they are peace loving individuals.

“The police will be on foot and vigilant to ensure peaceful coexistence and protection of lives and properties,” he stated.