Kano compensates owners of demolished properties paving way for roads construction

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano State says that the Kano State Government is set to effect payment of compensation to owners of properties affected by the ongoing overpass project under construction at Tal’udu Area of Kano Metropolis.

The governor also said that his administration’s had resolved to allocate a new layout of lands to people affected by the project.

He made this disclosure during Stakeholders meeting with the leadership of Tal’udu Communities at the Government House in Kano at the weekend.

Governor Yusuf, stated that at a Stakeholder meeting held in Kano at the weekend which was organised in order to dialogue with the affected individuals over their claims and development interest of the State.

“All of you would be reasonably compensated in cash through your designated bank accounts. We will also agree with you on the time frame for you to move out of the project site, and plots land will be given free of charge as many of you may want to build another houses”, he stated.

Governor Yusuf explained that his administration’s Urban Renewal driven to meet global standard of a mega city.

The governor recalled the multi-layer critical infrastructural project at Tal’udu along side the Underpass Bridge at Kofar Dan’Agundi, both in Municipal and Gwale local government areas were flagged off in 2024 to enhance free flow of vehicular movements.

Besides, the governor posited that capital projects costing about N30 billion was intended to achieve multiple purposes of urban beautification, decongestion of traffic and urban renewal.

Earlier, Abba Aminu Imam, Chairman of the Community Association, expressed delight over government acceleration of development as spread across the state.

The community leader, however, appealed to government to facilitate the settlement plan of community members whose properties were affected by the ongoing construction.

Meanwhile, government has constituted an adhoc Committee to revisit the ongoing settlement and compensation plan for the Tal’udu community.

