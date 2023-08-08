Kano assembly calls for legislative, judicial autonomy

The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to ensure financial autonomy of the legislative and judicial arms of government in the state.

The call was sequel to deliberations on the floor of the house, during the plenary presided over by Jibril Falgore, the speaker, on Monday, in Kano.

Aminu Sa’adu (NNPP- Ungogo) who moved the motion argued that, the Nigerian constitution provides for full financial autonomy yet to be enjoyed in the country.

After careful deliberations, the House adopted a resolution and called on Kano State Government to do the needful, by granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary.

Read also: Abia sets up taskforce on reaccreditation of 500 private schools

Similarly, the house also approved a motion, asking the state government to complete the construction of School of Post-basic Midwifery in Gezawa.

Abdullahi Yahaya (NNPP- Gezawa) explained that, the building had reached 65 per cent, but yet to be completed.

He appealed to the legislators to support the motion, saying that the school would reduce the burden on other health institutions, and provide opportunities to residents of the area among others.

The house also mandated the state government to bring an end to the lingering water scarcity in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, in a motion moved by Sule Lawan (APC-Tudun-Wada).

The house adjourned its sitting to the next day, in a motion moved by Lawan Hussaini, the majority leader (NNPP- Dala).