Kano: ACF lauds governor’s 50% tuition fee slash

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has praised Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano State for slashing tuition fees by 50 percent for all Kano State students in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Goni Farouk Umar, the ACF chairman in Kano State, described the decision as “revolutionary” and a ‘hallmark of visionary leadership’.

“We found it necessary to express our delight with the state government’s resolve to restore its foreign scholarship programme as well as its demonstrated compassion in the payment of registration fees for 7,000 state students at the BUK, ” Umar said.

Umar said the fee reduction would go a long way in easing the financial burden on parents and students, especially in the face of the current economic hardship.

He also commended the governor for restoring the state’s foreign scholarship program and for paying the registration fees for 7,000 state students at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Umar urged all sections of the community to support educational development in all facets.

The ACF is a socio-cultural organization that represents the interests of the ethnic Hausa people of northern Nigeria. It has a membership of over 20 million people.

The Kano State government’s decision to slash tuition fees is part of its efforts to make education more affordable and accessible to all. The state has also increased funding for education in recent years.