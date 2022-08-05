Kallo.ng, Hausa film streaming platform, wins Ghana award

Kallo.ng, the first indigenous Hausa streaming platform in Nigeria, has won an international award, just eight months after it was launched.

The platform won the award, titled: ‘Best New Streaming Innovation,’ presented and organised by Marketing World Awards, MWA, at its 11th annual ceremony, held in Accra, Ghana on July 15.

MWA is an ISO-certified media and event firm.

Speaking on the development, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of kallo.ng, Maijidda Moddibo expressed delight over what she described as a huge victory.

Moddibo, in a statement on Saturday, said the award was won as a result of hard work and innovation to make the platform meet international standards.

According to her, kallo.ng had already gone far in using modern technological innovations to make the platform effective and attractive, aimed at satisfying the demands of Hausa movie lovers.

She further said that within just eight months, kallo.ng had already garnered over 35,000 subscribers, adding that the number would soon increase as people are increasingly embracing the streaming platform.

“This award was a reward of our hard work and struggle to satisfy our clients. The organisation that gave us the award is an internationally reputable organisation.

“The award, won after just six months of launching this platform, would not make us complacent, rather, we will be gingered to do more in order to satisfy our subscribers as well as to meet the international standard.”

Moddibo also told the subscribers and Hausa film lovers to expect more innovation and development, aimed at making the platform meet the international standard.