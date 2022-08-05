Ogun eases business permits registration with digital platform

As part of effort to boost Ogun state’s ease of doing business ranking in the comity of states of the federation, the government of Ogun state has digitised business permits registration with a view to making fresh and renewed applications easy and fast.

Kikelomo Longe, the Commissioner for Industry Trade and Investment, who hosted business owners and other stakeholders in Abeokuta, the state capital recently, called on entrepreneurs in the state to embrace automation policy on business premises permit registration by logging on the portal – businesspermit.ogunstate.gov.ng to register for fresh and renewed applications.

The Commissioner said the registration which is one of the policies initiated by the present administration to improve the Ease of Doing Business is in line with the Business Premises Amended Law 2006, adding that registration on the portal will enable the government gather data and plan better for businesses operating in the state.

She said the present administration’s drive to improve the ease of doing business via the automated process would make the process simpler and more convenient, explaining that the registration could be done online within a day instead of an average of 18 days when it was done manually.

“As you know in Ogun State, the law requires that all entrepreneurs should register their business premises and renew the registration annually.

Before 2021, it used to be done manually. Now with the portal, it can be done online to the convenience of business operators in the State. I encourage entrepreneurs to go online and register their businesses. It is to the benefit of all if you log on to the portal and process the business premises Permit”, the Commissioner said.

Earlier, Sola Arobieke, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, said the programme was organised to enlighten business operators about the benefits of registering on the portal and getting feedback from the stakeholders.

She said the automation would help eliminate any form of extortion of business owners, as well as help entrepreneurs register and renew BPP in a transparent, fair and convenient manner.

Stephen Dada, the State Co-ordinator, GIZ, said the Agency had partnered the Ministry to help train business operators on the business premises permit portal as well as other areas on development of MSMEs.

Komolafe Ijiola, Chairman, Water Producers Association and Segun Oyebolu, Chairman, Hoteliers Association, lauded the government for the imitative, calling on entrepreneurs to embrace the process, just as some participants, including Oluwaseun Akanni and Esther Johnson appealed to the government to extend the sensitisation programme to local small-scale businesses.