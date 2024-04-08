Kaduna schoolgirls kidnapping: NIDO Americas tasks FG on insecurity

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas has commended the federal government’s recent rescue of 137 school children kidnapped in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State but stressed the urgent need for broader solutions to Nigeria’s pervasive insecurity challenges.

It will be recalled that the pupils were released after 17 days in captivity. Their release came a day after another group of 17 pupils abducted on 9 March from a school in Sokoto State were released.

While applauding the swift action in the Kaduna case, NIDO Americas noted that numerous other kidnappings occur without similar public attention.

The organisation noted the human cost, saying it shattered families. It further highlighted the lost lives, and exorbitant ransoms – and the need for comprehensive security measures.

NIDO Americas also expressed concern over insecurity in farmlands, which worsens food insecurity and threatens livelihoods.

“We call upon the security forces and elected officials to prioritise the safety and well-being of all Nigerians,” the statement said.

The organisation pledged its support in overcoming these challenges and urged collaboration among all stakeholders to address the root causes of insecurity and create a safer Nigeria.