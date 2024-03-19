Kaduna Governor pushes for State Police

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani emphasized the urgency for the establishment of state police, citing the increasing sophistication of bandits operating in the region. Sani expressed his concern over the inadequacy of local security forces to effectively combat these bandits, who are armed with advanced weaponry.

Kaduna, notorious for its prevalence of banditry and kidnapping, continues to grapple with the abduction of numerous school pupils.

In a recent development, the Kaduna State Police Command, represented by its spokesperson Mansir Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), confirmed the abduction of residents from Dogon-Noma community in the Kajuru Local Government Area.

Usman Danlami Stingo, the House of Assembly member representing Kajuru State Constituency, claimed that 86 villagers had been abducted, although this figure could not be independently verified.

Despite the establishment of local security outfits by the state government to address the pervasive insecurity in Kaduna and other affected areas, the situation remains deeply concerning. Governor Sani attributed the escalating insecurity to the limited equipment available to these local security forces.

In a televised interview, Governor Sani emphasized the necessity of creating state police, arguing that it would empower communities to defend themselves against armed threats.

He highlighted the legal constraints currently faced by local vigilance services, which restrict their ability to possess firearms such as AK-47s. Sani reiterated the importance of granting state police the constitutional authority to bear arms, enabling them to collaborate more effectively with existing security agencies and protect their communities.