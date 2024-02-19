Kaduna Electric raises employee salaries amid struggles

In a bid to bolster staff morale and navigate through the current challenges facing the company, Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (DisCo) has declared a 10 percent increase in salaries across all staff categories, effective immediately.

According to a statement released by the DisCo, Umar Hashidu, the company’s chief executive officer, revealed this move during a recent meeting with the management team.

“This salary adjustment is a crucial step in motivating our workforce and enhancing the overall performance of our company,” said Hashidu.

This is coming despite the company’s N110bn debt and other challenges before it at the moment.

BusienssDay had reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in January dissolved the board of directors of Kaduna Electric over its inability to pay N110bn debt it owes the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

Hashidu emphasised that the decision was made in recognition of the prevailing cost of living crisis in the country and as part of the company’s commitment to prioritizing staff welfare.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of Kaduna Electric’s challenges within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), which Hashidu described as being on life support.

Despite facing hurdles in meeting market obligations and complying with NERC performance indices, Hashidu expressed optimism about overcoming these obstacles with a concerted effort.

“We understand the gravity of the situation we’re in, but we firmly believe that with collective dedication, we can turn things around,” said Hashidu.

He urged all staff members to approach their duties with renewed diligence, citing encouraging growth in energy sales during January as a positive indicator.

The decision to increase salaries reflects the board and management’s commitment to addressing staff welfare concerns, as highlighted by Rahila Thomas, the board’s chairperson, during a recent visit to the company. Hashidu hinted that this salary adjustment is just the beginning of a broader initiative aimed at further improving employee satisfaction and performance.

“We see this salary increment as a catalyst for inspiring our staff to redouble their efforts in propelling our company forward,” affirmed Hashidu.

He urged employees to maintain the positive momentum until Kaduna Electric achieves a significant turnaround in its operations.

The announcement of the salary increase has been met with enthusiasm among Kaduna Electric employees, who see it as a testament to the company’s commitment to their well-being amidst challenging times. With this move, Kaduna Electric aims to strengthen its workforce and drive sustainable growth in the face of industry adversities.