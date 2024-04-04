Kaduna: Bandits kill 5, release 51 victims after gruesome ordeal

Relief came with a heavy heart for Budah Hausa village in Kaduna as 51 kidnapped residents were released by bandits, three weeks after their abduction. However, the joy was tainted by the news of five victims who were reportedly killed during their captivity.

Five still missing

The predicament of the village is far from over, as five individuals remain in the kidnappers’ hands. A local vigilante, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the deaths and the ongoing captivity.

“Those released look terrible,” he said. “This includes children who were too weak to walk upon their return, having been chained for weeks. It’s a horrific situation. If you saw them, especially the men, you wouldn’t hold back your tears.”

The vigilante elaborated on the torture endured by the abductees, including shootings. He added that some of the released villagers are receiving medical treatment due to their worsened condition.