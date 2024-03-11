Kaduna abduction: Community says only one student escaped and not 28

Residents of Kuriga in Kaduna State have contradicted claims by the state government that 28 students who were abducted on Thursday managed to escape their captors.

The residents, including Lawal Kuriga, a community member, and Malam Ishaq Kuriga, a community leader, stated to Daily Trust that only one student has returned home since the abduction.

“We haven’t heard from the kidnappers, and reports of 28 students escaping are untrue,” said Lawal Kuriga. “Since the incident, only one student has returned from the forest after escaping.”

A distraught parent echoed this sentiment, revealing their hope for the safe return of all the children. “We haven’t seen any escaped students, except for the one who came back on Friday. We pray for God’s intervention to bring our children home safely,” they said.

Malam Ishaq Kuriga, a community leader, entirely refuted the reports of mass escape. “We have no information about any children returning or escaping,” he asserted. “All the abducted students are from Kuriga town, and their parents are residents here.”

Malam Ishaq Kuriga urged the government and security agencies to prioritize the safe return of the students. He further confirmed that the kidnappers have not contacted the families of the abducted.

Government response under scrutiny

Governor Sani visited Kuriga shortly after the incident on Thursday and assured the community of the students’ safe rescue.

The federal government also pledged its full support in apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring they face the full wrath of the law.

However, the conflicting reports about the students’ escape have cast doubt on the effectiveness of the initial response