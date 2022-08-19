Jumia excites consumers with ‘back-to-school’ initiative

Jumia, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Nigeria is running its ‘back-to-school’ campaign aimed that furnishing customers with school needs at up to a 75percent discount, and it is open till August 28, 2022 across the country.

The campaign offers consumers the opportunity to buy school supplies and other essentials at the best prices in preparation for the start of the school term.

Lere Awokoya, head of branding at Jumia Nigeria stressed the importance of rewarding consumers through promotional campaigns such as back-to-school initiatives.

“The Jumia back-to-school campaign is an opportunity for us to appreciate our consumers and continue to meet their needs and demands. This season is critical in many homes, so we have carefully selected the right brands to offer items at the best prices,” he said.

Since the promo commenced, consumers have been able to buy authentic school items from world-leading brands such as Adidas, DeFacto, Nestle, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, whilst enjoying free delivery within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.

Massimiliano Spalazzi, the chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria explained that customers’ welfare is the firm’s one goal and the reason for the offer.

“As a customer-centric company, we are committed to enriching the experiences of our consumers through the delivery of a wide range of high-quality products at the best prices. We care about our consumers, and as often as we can, we want to continue to offer the right shopping campaigns that meet their needs,” Spalazzi said.

Items under the back-to-school campaign have been classified into three categories: primary, secondary, and university students. Consumers can buy shoes, socks, writing materials, tablets, backpacks, lunch boxes, beverages, smartphones, laptops, and much more for their children.

The back-to-school initiative further strengthens Jumia’s mantra to positively transform everyday life in Africa, especially Nigeria through technology.