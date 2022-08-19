Aig-Imoukhuede foundation rewards civil servants with cash prizes

No fewer than 40 civil servants across the country were on Thursday rewarded with cash prices by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for excellent performance in the discharge of their duties.

The civil servants who were honored in Abuja are the first beneficiaries of the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund set up by the foundation for public service excellence. The beneficiaries each received a cash reward of N500,000.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman of the foundation said the cash reward was in fulfillment of the pledge he made in June 2020, and a token of appreciation for the excellent work they have done. He announced that the endowment fund will provide annual prizes of N500,000 each to the top 42 performing civil servants in the country, as identified by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation.

The chairman disclosed that the selected civil servants were chosen based on criteria tied to the core values of the civil service which are: loyalty, accountability, meritocracy, efficiency and professionalism.

“Enthused by what I have seen and heard of your feats in service, I said that not only will we give annual awards, we will enrich it financially and every winner will receive a N500,000 cash price. There was one person who saved Nigeria N90 billion, so such a person must be recognised”, Aig-Imoukhuede said.

He said the foundation recognises the importance of public servants in the realisation of any dream but decried that they are the least recognised.

Folasade Yemi-Esan as the head of the civil service of the federation, expressed her excitement over the recognition of the civil servants, saying it will spur them to perform better.

“I am very excited that 40 civil servants who have excelled are being rewarded with half a million naira each. I can only say a big thank you to Aig-Imoukhuede for this feat, and for putting smiles on the faces of civil servants once again,” Yemi-Essan said.