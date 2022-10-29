Julius Berger shuts operations in Abuja over terror alert

Construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) has shut down operations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja over security threats in the city.

The company is second to shut operations after one of the largest shopping mall in the city, Jabi Lake Mall shut down its operations over security alert issued by the United States Embassy.

In a statement on Saturday signed by company’s managing director, Lars Bichter and corporate security manager, Poul Nielsen respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend adding that temporary relocation to other sites may be considered.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning,” the statement read.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern,” it added.

Meanwhile, some taxi drivers in Abuja say they are experiencing low passenger traffic, saying the security threats issued by the US is largely responsible.

A taxi driver at the popular bannex junction/bus stop, who simply identified himself as Abdul said, “There are not much passengers on the road today unlike before. This is month end and weekend, peopel have collected salaries, we normally see more passengers on the road during this time. But, most peolel have decided to stay back in their houses.

“Its is taking too long to get a single vehicle filled up, which is nit usually so. This is because of the alert by the US,” he said.

Also, Gina Mayowa, one of the passengers at the bus stop said she had intended to one of the markets in Abuja, but decided to shelve it this week saying what she wanted to buy can wait.