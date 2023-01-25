Julius Berger launches major beams at Opebi-Ojota-Mende link bridges, roads

An ongoing effort to build roads and bridges along the Opebi-Ojota-Mende route was marked by the launch of the first few beams on Friday by the construction company Julius Berger Nigeria plc.

The project is presently on track to be completed as planned, according to Dmytriy Denysenko, project manager, with the launching of the beams on the exposed pillars.

“After the piling, we did earlier in July 2022, this is the next and most important stage of the project,” the project manager said, adding that, “It is one of the major stages of the project.

“When the beams are placed, we proceed with the decks, and slabs casting. After that, just a little more work will be required to complete the work planned for May this year,” Denysenko said.

He said that in order to forward the project, no less than 228 pre-stressed beams will be launched on the bridge.

The government intends to visit the project site more frequently in the upcoming weeks to check the progress being made, Soyombo Adesanya, assistant director in the Lagos State ministry of works, said while congratulating Julius Berger for the development and quality of work so far completed.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, while flagging off the project on January 26, 2022, directed Julius Berger to promptly deliver Ojota-Opebi link bridges and roads.