Jubilee Syringe bags ISO certification for industrial quality

About two months after it secured the endorsement of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) for quality of its products, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Onna, Akwa Ibom State has bagged the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for conformity with industrial quality and management

Commissioned in 2017 for the production of single-use hypodermic, sterile disposable syringes, the firm has continued to assure customers of commitment to providing high-quality disposable syringes while maintaining its market leadership position.

It was adjudged to have conformed to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 International Standards.

Managing director of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), Olumicle Ajibawo who presented the certificate to the company said the international body was satisfied with the management and quality of products from the company.

According to him, “by achieving the ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certification the company will benefit from the opportunity of improving efficiency and customer relationships, team’s cohesion, and cost containment.”

“By holding a PECB certificate, you will demonstrate that you have the necessary capabilities to improve overall businesses performance, and shield yourself and your organization against persistent, changing, and undefined threats in a moderately challenging environment over a short period of time.”

He lauded the board of directors, management, and staff of the company for their commitment to achieve compliance with the international standard through their management system certification services.

Receiving the award, the managing director of the company, Akin Oyediran attributed the success recorded by the firm to the hard work of staff whom he described as the best.

He said with the certification, the company is now truly seen as international competitor and would work harder and better to be so recognised at the international market. He observed that a world-class product was possible in Nigeria.

He said the next part of the certification would be to go for what would allow it to send its product to Europe adding that “we are not resting on what we have achieved.”

The Akwa Ibom State commissioner for trade and investment, Ukpong Akpabio, said his ministry would partner with the company towards the actualisation of the industrialisation policy of the state government.

“As you continue to break new grounds and set standards in the area of medical services industrialisation, revenue and employment generation, may you sustain this tempo and remain a value partner.”

It was gathered that the company has concluded plans to diversify into the production of other medical devices including hand gloves and nose masks.