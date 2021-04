International Breweries Plc, a part of AB Inbev, has launched its maiden sustainability report, which displays a commitment to running a responsible business and contributing to building a sustainable society. Themed ‘Driving Sustainability for a Better World,’ the report, which was prepared with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, highlighting IBPLC’S commitments, progress, challenges and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login