JP Morgan’s shock reveal puts Nigeria’s fx reserves at $3bn

Nigeria’s net external reserves declined to an all-time low of $3.7 billion as at the end of last year, according to an August 17 report by JP Morgan, an American multinational financial services firm.

“Based on partial information from the audited financial accounts, we estimate that CBN’s net FX reserves were around US$3.7bn at the end of last year, from US$14.0bn at the end-2021,” JP Morgan said in its new report.

In arriving at the estimate, JP Morgan made a few assumptions which include:

“FX forwards ($6.84bn), securities lending ($5.5bn) and currency swaps ($21.3bn); and estimating currency swaps by backing out FX forwards and outstanding OTC Futures balances from an overall aggregate published in the financial accounts,” the report said.

Details later…