Jonathan asks Rivers to support Fubara, warns against distabilisation

Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who made Nyesom Wike minister and later aided him to become governor of Rivers State, has asked Rivers people to support Governor Sim Fubara.

Despite the Rivers political crisis and known bickering between Wike and Governor Fubara, Jonathan predicted that Governor Fubara would soon become a ‘political general’ after going through the crucibles.

Wike, now FCT minister, has since fallen out with Jonathan and his wife, Patience, but the former president openly sides with the man Wike handpicked in the last governorship poll.

Read also: Gov Fubara says his administration spreads joy and relief to Rivers people, not pains and anguish

Jonathan made the open endorsement in faraway Etche local council area of Rivers State where he was given a chieftaincy title.

Speaking after at event, Jonathan pleaded with Rivers people to collectively ensure that they continue to support Governor Fubara while making sure that the State remained peaceful in order to engender enduring development.

Jonathan also urged Governor Fubara not to be perturbed over the political antagonism against his administration but to remain dedicated to the obligations of governance without being distracted, saying that his current political experience is turning him into a better leader.

He said, “I know you (Gov Fubara) are passing through challenges, and at occasions like these, I try to keep quiet. I don’t like to say certain things.

“But this is first time you are holding top political office. You will pass through a lot. And, just know that nobody becomes a General without fighting wars.

“So, whatever challenges you are meeting now is baking you to be a General in politics. And with your total commitment and with the support I have seen from the people of Rivers State, God will surely see you through.”

Jonathan said Rivers State occupies critical place in Nigeria and warned that whatever happened to it negatively would impact on the entire country in the long run.

He said: “We want a peaceful Rivers State, because Rivers State is the centre of the Niger Delta. And I always make it very clear: if we create serious perturbation in Rivers State, we are creating crisis in the Niger Delta, which is not good for our economy as a nation.

Read also: Tony Okocha vows to unseat Fubara as Rivers APC elects new leaders at congress, mum on court order

“We want a peaceful Rivers State. We want the Governor of Rivers State to be allowed to remain calm and do his work. After he finishes serving, another person will take over.

“In political office, we have tenures. And so, we don’t need to kill ourselves over any political office. Allow those who are there to do their work, and after that, anything can happen.”

Share