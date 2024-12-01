Gov Fubara says his administration spreads joy and relief to Rivers people, not pains and anguish

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State has revealed his secret agenda; administering joy and relief to the people of the state instead of pain and anguish he said was the case before now.

Fubara gave an example, saying: “Today, civil servants that were collecting N70,000 are jubilating with N120,000 and N140,000.”

He said at the armed forces emblem event in Port Harcourt that such is the greatest joy any government can achieve. He said a governor may do some projects but that the people easily forget which governor actually did it. “But the most important thing is the happiness that you leave in the hearts of people.

“People will forget that Sir Dr Peter Odili built this Banquet Hall, but they won’t forget the story of when they couldn’t pay their children’s school fees because of poor salary.

“But with their salary now improved, they will always remember that, and say look, if not for that government, this my son wouldn’t have been a graduate; if not for that salary, this my son would not be a lawyer; he will not be a judge; he will not be an engineer.

“So, the most important thing is making sure that Rivers people are first in everything we do.”

He made it clear that his administration does not have any intention and will not inflict pains on Rivers people.

The Governor explained that rather, he has continued to fight like gallant soldiers would do, to protect the State from enemies who hatch plans and schemes daily to halt governance, create chaos and unending disaffection among the people.

Gov Fubara said that with determination and unwavering commitment, the administration was addressing itself to fulfilling all obligations of government to the people without pretense.

Gov Fubara stated how mutual and healthy cooperation have been maintained with the security agencies to guarantee the prevailing peace in the State.

He harped on the 10,000 expected new jobs, the only thing the people have continued to clamour for, saying that while the 10,000 was cancelled, 2000 professionals have been employed in the health sector, with 1,000 employment slots reviewed upward for the Universal Basic Education and Post-Primary Schools.

Gov Fubara said scholarships have also been awarded to Rivers State youths in PAMO University of Medical Sciences and Wigwe University, and that the N85,000 new minimum wage has been implemented for civil servants in the State.

He said, “We have gone past the stage where you just employ 10,000 civil servants. It will not help the growth of this State for now. We are going to the general one later. So, that was the reason why I suspended it, and insisted that employment that should be approved, should be those for professional cadre.

“I can say boldly that we have employed over 2,000 medical doctors. The records are there. We have also employed teachers. At least, for UBE, I have okayed the approval of 1,000, which they did before, and we have also asked them to increase the number, both for the UBE and the Post- Primary Schools Boards.

Gov Fubara also said: “Some persons who have decided to be enemies of this State wanted us to experience a bleak Christmas, but because we are determined to make sure that the interest of Rivers State should be the first thing, we were able, not easy, but to meet our obligations as a government.

“And today, I can say boldly that our civil servants are happy, even in the face of all the propaganda that the State’s allocation fell under one bridge. But we are now the first State that did not just make the promise but have lived up to that promise.”

Speaking on the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching, Governor Fubara said no amount of money donated would be enough to commensurate the services rendered by war veterans who ensured the protection of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity among the people.

He said, “This event means so much to me because I fall in the category of the dependents of the fallen heroes. Maybe, you don’t understand: my late father was a military officer! So, I am also one of them that are dependent.

“It is important to us because every January when my mother went for that event, she came back smiling. So, we have to join hands together to make this one very special.

Gov Fubara told legionnaires in the State that the promised 50 slots of employment were still available, awaiting when embargo on general employment into the State Civil Service would be lifted.

The governor also urged them to inject part of the money realised from the launching into the scholarship scheme that they have floated to cater to their children’s welfare in tertiary institutions.

He assured that despite the distractions, he and his team will remain determined to follow through the dictates of good governance and leaving legacies that will endure.

To the security agencies, he said: “We always ask you to do the right thing. We will not ask you to do the wrong thing. Therefore, doing the right thing is easy and that brings peace in the State. We are happy with what you are doing. We will continue to support you to succeed in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara launched the emblem with N40million on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

In his speech, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, acknowledged the sacrifices made by officers, with some of them paying the supreme prize, leaving spouses as either widows or widowers, and children as orphans.

