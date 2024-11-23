Wike vs Fubara: FG stops FAAC revenue to Rivers State

The Federal Government has halted the October Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenue payment to Rivers State, intensifying the standoff between Governor Simi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike.

Bawa Mokwa, spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), confirmed this development during an exclusive chat on Friday, citing compliance with a court order that restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Government from disbursing the funds to Rivers State.

This decision comes shortly after the government approved ₦1.1411 trillion for allocation among the Federal, State, and local government councils. The standoff underscores escalating tensions within Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly between two prominent figures who were once close allies.

Read also: Wike vs Fubara: Who wins the ‘resource control’ war in Rivers

The face-off between Fubara and Wike has taken center stage in Nigerian politics. Once allies under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the two leaders have drifted into a highly publicized dispute that observers attribute to political maneuvering and control over Rivers State’s substantial resources.

For Rivers State, this development raises critical questions. With a history of being among the top contributors to national revenue, the state’s reliance on FAAC allocations for developmental projects and operational costs could face a significant strain.

Although the October revenue has not yet been distributed to other states as of press time, Rivers State’s exclusion raises questions about the intersection of politics, governance, and the rule of law.

Observers are closely watching this unfolding scenario, which could have wider implications for intergovernmental relations in Nigeria.

