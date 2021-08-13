Johns Hopkins honours Greensprings School student, Fareedah Oyolola

Fareedah Oyolola, a secondary school student of Greensprings School, Lagos, has been honoured by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth as one of the brightest students in the world for her exceptional performance in the advanced School and College Ability Test (SCAT).

Virginia Roach, executive director, Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, says this in a statement to congratulate Fareedah and other outstanding students across the world.

According to Roach, “We are thrilled to celebrate these students. In a year that was anything but ordinary, their love of learning shined through, and we are excited to help cultivate their growth as scholars and citizens throughout high school, college, and beyond.”

Magdalene Okrikri, principal of Greensprings Secondary School, Anthony Campus, expressed her satisfaction with Fareedah’s honour.

“This honour brings great joy to my heart. Fareedah’s achievement is a testament that our ‘Thinking School Programme’ is rewarding to our students, helping them to develop mentally and strengthening their cognitive abilities,” Okrikri said.

Sharing her experience about the test, Fareedah said: “The test was a multiple-choice aptitude test in verbal and quantitative reasoning, and I had to answer 100 questions within 44 minutes. At the end of the test, my score was in the 92nd percentile for verbal reasoning and 87th percent for quantitative reasoning. There’s no way I would have gotten these high scores with such a limited time window if not for the great work put in by my teachers, towards developing my comprehension abilities and mathematical reasoning skills. I am very grateful to them.”

SCAT is a test every student must undergo in order for the institution to determine their current academic abilities before admitting them into its talent search programme.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth is an initiative of Johns Hopkins University is committed to nurturing extraordinary young minds. Its 2020 – 2021 programmes drew nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries.

Fareedah and other honourees from other countries are expected to attend a summer programme in the United States or Hong Kong.