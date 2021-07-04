Greensprings School positions as innovative, cutting edge learning institution

For successful completion of an intensive programme that challenged them to explore a variety of frameworks on innovation in the educational context, eight teachers from Greensprings School have been certified as HP Innovation and Digital Education Academy (IDEA) fellows.

The eight teachers certified in the school are Innocent Oaikhena, Esther Akpan, Rachael Eretan, Omolade Adetola, Bosede Agboola, Lanre Oguntoye, Monsuru Okunade, and Omolade Oni.

Also, Greensprings School has also been decorated as one of the first HP IDEA Schools in the Middle East and Africa.

This certification and decoration marked the completion of the year-long Innovation & Digital Education Academy (IDEA) programme by Hewlett-Packard (HP).

Read also: More private educators to join Greensprings in adopting Thinking School curriculum

Barney Wilson, deputy director of Education of the school, said the programme will strengthen the school’s position as an innovative and cutting-edge learning institution.

Wilson said the teachers were challenged to explore a variety of frameworks to reflect innovation in the educational context.

Amid their already tight schedules, he said, they were able to cope with the demands of the programme and successfully completed several innovative projects.

“Eight of our teachers are now HP IDEA fellows, and we are extremely happy about this achievement. To become fellows, they had intensive training sessions and attended scheduled conferences since the programme began in September 2020,” he said.

Wilson further said that the HP IDEA School plaque is now displayed on the three campuses of Greensprings School, adding that every teacher of the school now has an opportunity to become an HP IDEA Associate.

HP IDEA is an initiative of HP, the computer hardware manufacturer, in collaboration with Intel, a leading producer of semiconductors and Mirai Partners, an education innovation consultancy. The programme was designed to address the challenges and harness the opportunities presented by Covid-19’s impact on the education sector in Middle East and Africa.