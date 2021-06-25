More private educators to join Greensprings in adopting Thinking School curriculum

To further strengthen the Thinking School approach to learning, more private schools in Nigeria are set to receive accreditation to adopt the Thinking School Curriculum in their teaching and learning.

This learning approach was first embraced in Nigeria in 2018 by Greensprings School, and now Grenville Schools in Lagos and Evergreen School in Enugu are also perfecting plans to become certified Thinking Schools, courtesy of Greensprings Training College (GTC).

Abraham Ogunkambi, head of Greensprings Training College, who explained the importance of Thinking School accreditation, said the aim of the programme was to help schools build a community in which their students, teachers and even parents can become pragmatic problem solvers.

Ogunkambi, who doubles as one of the programme’s national trainers, said that becoming a Thinking School comes with lots of advantages.

According to him, the module of the training focuses on teaching staff on how they can become better thinkers; teach students to think critically, creatively, and objectively in order to solve both academic and life problems.

He said the Thinking School programme also helps to improve students’ academic performance and reduce behavioural problems.

“The programme teaches students to think about the consequences of their actions and inactions, thereby making them to be responsible for the outcomes,” he said.

On the procedure required to becoming a Thinking School, Ogunkambi described it as 18-month journey.

“It takes 18 months to become certified, and within that period, Thinking School national trainers would train the team that would drive the school and equip them with the skills, resources and techniques that will enable them to pass this knowledge to their colleagues, train their students and in some cases, parents as well,” he said.

Thinking School is an initiative of the University of Exeter in collaboration with Thinking Matters. Greensprings Training College is the official training partner for Thinking School in Nigeria.