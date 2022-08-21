Jewish community in Abia condemns continuous detention of Kanu by DSS

Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Jewish Evangelical Community in Okwulaga Afara, Ibeku, Umuahia North of Abia State, have condemned in strong terms, the continuous incarceration of their son and leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Directorate of State Service (DSS)

The group noted that many voices of reason from all walks of life had made several requests for Kanu’s release, and the government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has given deaf ears to such appeals.

The group, numbering over 2000, after their general meeting at Okwulaga Autonomous Community, Afara-Ukwu, complained bitterly over the refusal of the federal government to release Kanu, who has been in detention for a very long period.

In a statement jointly signed by the coordinator and elder of the group, Rabbi Chukwuma Prince and Veteran Chijioke Njimogu respectively, the IPOB Jewish adherents appealed to President Buhari to release Kanu, their leader and son as directed by the United Nations of which Nigeria is a member.

The body condemned in strong terms the continuous detention of Kanu, whose extradition from Kenya has attracted the interest of the United Nations, African Union and other bodies, all asking the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader unconditionally.

The Jewish community also advised the government to adhere to the demand of the United Nations to avoid sanctions from the body.

Recall that barely three weeks ago, the United Nations requested Nigeria to release detained leader of IPOB, who was illegally extradited from Kenya with connivance of people from Kenya and since then detained till date by DSS.

The UN also ordered Nigeria to pay necessary compensation to Kanu for unlawfully detention and violating his fundamental human rights and privileges.

The world body equally gave Nigeria six months within which to release the IPOB leader and pay him the necessary compensation.

It also requested that those who were behind the illegal extradition should be brought to book and punished accordingly.