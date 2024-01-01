Japan hit by 4 feet Tsunami after massive earthquake struck

Several coastal areas in Japan have been hit by the first Tsunami waves measuring over four feet.

The Tsunami comes after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tsunami warnings have been issued along coastal regions of western Japan and people have been urged to evacuate.

The first tsunami waves of 1.2 meters and under have hit a number of areas along Japan’s western coast.

Roads and buildings were damaged, transport and communication services have been disrupted, and officials warned of potential power outages for thousands of households.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), and struck at 4:10 p.m. local time northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, according to USGS.

Several aftershocks have been reported, with Japan’s weather agency warning they could continue over the next three days to a week.