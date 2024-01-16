Japa: Tinubu tells Nigerians not to worry, promises to train more people

President Bola Tinubu, in a reassuring tone during his visit to Imo State, called for calm amid the mass departure of skilled professionals to other countries, known as “Japa.”

Acknowledging the trend, he assured Nigerians that efforts would be intensified to train and equip more individuals to fill the vacancies left by those seeking opportunities abroad.

Tinubu’s message came during the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term in Owerri yesterday.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about Japa syndrome. We will train more people and supply them,” Tinubu said.