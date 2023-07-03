JAMB set to prosecute student who paraded fake highest UTME score

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced on Sunday that it will cancel the results of a certain Ejikeme Mmesoma and prosecute her after she announced that she had won the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by manually inflating her score.

Innoson Motors offered Ejikeme a scholarship worth N3 million as a result of her artificially inflated score, the board claimed in a statement. Before she was found out, Ejikeme was also scheduled to receive an award from the Anambra State government.

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been drawn to several publications in both print and online media celebrating certain candidates for being high scorers in the 2023 UTME.

“The Board is constrained to set the records straight and wishes to state unequivocally that many of the results which many of these candidates are parading are fake. In many instances, some of these candidates had actually obtained far lower scores than they are claiming and had used some funny software packages to manipulate their results to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma. She was even set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim, only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not the 362 she claimed. She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain scholarships and other recognition.” the statement read.

“The Board would, therefore, want to advise the public to always cross-check these claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards, as certain software has been created to fake their version of their results and put some out in the public space for fun, and this is what the sponsors of these candidates are using to defraud good-spirited Nigerians such as Dr Innocent, the founder of Innoson Motors, who sincerely desire to celebrate academic excellence by investing in the education of a young Nigerian.”

“We commended the likes of Dr Innocent Chukwuma and wish to encourage other Nigerians, who desire to invest in the future of genuine youngsters, never to be discouraged but to always ensure that they get the authentic results from the Board as done by the Anambra State Ministry of Education; otherwise they will be celebrating criminality as this is just another new fraudulent method in town. However, these candidates only succeed in manipulating what they are holding, as the authentic results are with the Board and would be transmitted to their schools of choice at the appropriate time.

“It is to be noted that Miss Mmesoma had sent a message to the Board’s platform to request her UTME result, after which she manually inflated her scores and pasted the same on the 2022 UTME result sheet. Unknown to her, the Board had changed the design of the 2023 UTME result sheet. Her original result remains 249, as nothing can change that.

“With this ignoble act, Miss Mmesoma would be prosecuted and her original result withdrawn. This is not all, as the Board would, in due course, investigate all candidates laying claims to higher scores than they actually obtained. Once discovered, such candidates’ original results would be withdrawn forthwith, and they would be handed over to relevant security agencies for prosecution.”

Regarding Ejikeme’s punishment, the board stated that it will revoke her score and file charges against her.