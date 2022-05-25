JAMB remits ₦27 billion to FG in five years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says it has remitted N27.2 billion to the federal government’s coffers from 2017 till date.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, while giving a breakdown of remittances, in Abuja, said a total of N9.7 billion was used for capital projects in the same period.

He said that N7.8 billion, N5.2 billion, N3.76 billion, N4 billion, N3.5 billion and N3 billion were remitted in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Oloyede, who was represented by JAMB’s Director, Legal Services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun, said the Board has taken several measures to ensure total sanity in its examination processes.

While listing some of the measures to include deployment of sophisticated biometric technology to curb multiple registration in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Oloyede said the Board has taken another major step to put an end to use of fake A Level certificates to secure admission.

“In the last one year and in the second coming of Professor Oloyede as registrar of JAMB, one of the major assignments we did here was to focus on some the things that are happening in these JUPEB and IJMB.

” And during the last exam, we called a stakeholders meeting and invited managers of these organs and we asked some questions. We also collaborated with others security services to spread our net across the country to see what is happening and lo and behold more than 47 proprietors of these, and some of their lecturers and teachers, and people conniving with them in perpetrating malpractices were arrested all over the country.

“Arsing from that, the Minister of Education has graciously approved the establishment of A Level data bank. So for example, in a particular university, 90 percent of those who presented their A level results for admission were found to be fake,” the JAMB boss said.

According to Oloyede, the data bank will ensure all A Level results are registered under one platform to bring about standardisation and integrity of the certificates.