JAMB 2022: Easy steps to checking UTME results

It is no longer news that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, May 14, announced the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

However, the tertiary education entrance examination board has gone a step further by providing candidates easy steps to check their results.

In a statement recently made available by JAMB, candidates and their parents can now obtain their UTME results in the comfort of their homes via social media.

The board has outlined basic steps to check the 2022 UTME results;

1. Candidates must send an SMS with the same phone number that they used for registration

2. Send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that you used for registration.

3. After sending the SMS, the result would be returned as a text message.

4. The following are the responses you should expect:

“If a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: ‘This phone number was not used for registration.”

“A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows.. (and the details will be provided).

“If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate.

“If a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be:

“Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

“If a candidate was absent, he or she would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback.

“A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed.

“Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorized access to the examination hall,” the statement reads in part.