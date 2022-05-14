JAMB releases 2022 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The board, therefore directed all candidates to send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons,” the Board said in a statement on Saturday signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.

“Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them,” JAMB warned.

The Board, further informed that in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, it has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés which often take advantage of hapless candidates,” the statement added.

Read also: JAMB exceeds target, registers over 1.8m candidates for 2022 UTME

The 2022 UTME which began on Friday, 6th May, 2022 and ended on Friday 13th May, 2022, only witnessed minor technical challenges in some of the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

It was observed during visits to some centres that there were minor technical glitches and issues in biometric verification.

At the Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja, some students had difficulty in the biometric verification. The examination which was billed to commence 7am, started a few minutes after 8 am while the one scheduled to commence 9am started at 10:30am.

This reporter gathered that the reason for the delay was the minor hitches in biometric verification. However, the general process was observed to be seamless compared to that of 2021.

Meanwhile, the operators of the CBT centre commended JAMB, saying the hitches experienced were minor compared to previous years.