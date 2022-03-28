JAMB exceeds target, registers over 1.8m candidates for 2022 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it has registered a total of 1,837,011 candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration exercise which began on February 19, ended on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

The board had set a target to register 1.5 million candidates before the March 26 deadline. But, despite initial concerns raised by Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar on the low turn out of candidates, the board did not only exceed its set target, it also registered more candidates than in 2021.

The figure of registered applicants in the year 2022 is higher than about 1.4 million candidates that were registered in 2021.

There were however pockets of complaints by some candidates around National Identification Number (NIN) and generating profile codes. But, officials of the board said the complaints were drastically reduced compared to previous registration exercises.

Meanwhile, JAMB has also pledged support for the CBT centre owners over the high cost of diesel in the country. The board said it recognised the plight of its partners, and appealed for their understanding, saying it would seek necessary approvals to grant them the necessary support.

The registrar said the support became necessary in view of the heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators to administer the Board’s examination.

He said the board will offer necessary palliative measures to CBT centres within approved government limits.