JAMB releases cut-off marks for 2022 varsity admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other major stakeholders in tertiary education institutions have agreed on the minimum cut-off marks for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The minimum cut-off mark for universities was pegged at 140, 100 was voted for polytechnics and colleges of education. This decision was reached at the board’s policy meeting on admissions presided over by Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, on Thursday in Abuja .

JAMB’s registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off marks after deliberations and votes by vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics, provosts of colleges of education, registrars and other critical stakeholders in the nation’s higher education sector, said the implication is that every institution now has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220 but no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks.

Read also: Reps move to make JAMB result valid for 4yrs

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10 percent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions in order to meet the demands from their immediate environment.

The board also announced that Adebayo Eyimofe from Ekiti State emerged the best candidate in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with 362 score.

Adebayo was closely followed by Ugwu Chikelu, an indigene of Enugu State, who had a score of 359.

Other high scorers include Igbalaye Ebunoluwa 357; Emmanuel Oluwanifemi 357; Ozumba Samuel 357; Olumide-Attah Ayomide 355; Lawal Olaoluwa 355; Dokun Jubril 354; Amaku Anthony 354 and Aghulor Divine 353.