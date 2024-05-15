JAMB releases 36,540 out of 64,000 withheld results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board

(JAMB) has released 36,540 out of 64,000 withheld results of the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin JAMB’s spokesperson revealed this in a statement late Tuesday in Abuja. Benjamin said the development is in addition to the 531 results released earlier, bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

The JAMB spokesperson also dismissed a letter in circulation, claiming that the outstanding 2024 UTME results had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach.

“The Board reiterated, for the umpteenth time, that the results of its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other previous years are intact, not in any cloud storage and can, therefore, not be hacked by anybody.

“It is to be recalled that at the release of the

2024 UTME, the Board had announced that some results had been withheld as they were being subjected to further investigation.

“Out of these, 531 results were released recently. Others found to be involved in any examination misconduct are still undergoing investigation as the Board would want to review all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidate’s culpability or otherwise. At the conclusion of this exercise, the Board would publish its findings.”

While urging the public to be wary of misleading information emanating from sources not linked to the Board, Benjamin attributed the low cut off marks to some tertiary institutions submitting ‘lower minimum admissible scores marks, even lower than what other institutions had presented’.

“For the purpose of clarity, minimum admissible scores are first presented by individual institutions before such are debated to arrive at a benchmark agreed upon by all Heads of Institutions across the country at its annual Policy Meeting on Admissions and which no institution would be allowed to compromise,” Benjamin said.

“Also, the Board would also like to urge religious organisations to stick to their primary roles and not dabble into areas outside their calling as there are reports of some religious organisations making false representation to government at various levels for selfish ends.”